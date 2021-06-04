Man United handed boost as Sporting contact Wolves for wonderkid’s replacement

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their apparent pursuit of Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes. It has recently been reported that the Portuguese side has made contact with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the possible transfer of Ruben Vinagre – a player viewed as Mendes’ long-term replacement.

Mendes, 18, has spent his entire professional career with Sporting Lisbon.

Since recently forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, the young attacking full-back has gone on to enjoy a monumental rise in European football.

Despite still being just 18-years-old, Mendes has already racked up an impressive 44 senior appearances, in all competitions, for Sporting Lisbon.

Following his hugely impressive breakthrough, the teenager has seen his name linked with a stunning move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including both Manchester clubs.

Heavily linked with a summer move, United, as well as rivals City, both outfits have been offered a huge boost after Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sports Witness) recently claimed Sporting Lisbon could be preparing for their wonderkid to depart.

The outlet have reported that the Lions have made contact with Wolves over a possible £8.5m deal for Vinagre.

Having spent last season out on loan with FC Famalicao, Vinagre continues to see his long-term future in England’s top-flight under threat.

However, the impending appointment of manager Bruno Lage could offer the out-of-favour defender a glimmer of hope when it comes to staying at Molineux.