Talks ongoing: Manchester United target begins house-hunting as transfer negotiations continue

Manchester United have opened talks to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, with the player himself thought to have begun house-hunting, according to The Athletic.

Trippier left Tottenham in the summer of 2019, a year after his stellar World Cup campaign with England, which really established him as one of the best full-backs in the country.

After two successful years at Atletico, during which he won La Liga, his first piece of silverware since lifting the FA Youth Cup in 2008, he may well now be set to depart.

The Athletic report that Man United have opened talks to sign him from Atletico, with the 30-year-old, formerly of Manchester City, thought to be keen on returning to the North West of England.

It’s noted in the report that Trippier has already started looking at houses in and around Manchester, which is a pretty clear indication that he expects to return this summer.

Trippier is not only a more offensively capable right-back than Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but he’s also not going to block the youngster’s route into the starting eleven.

He would merely provide healthy competition, offer something different going forward when called upon and is at the right age to step aside and let Wan-Bissaka nail down that spot again when the time is right.

Signing him would be an astute piece of business from Man United.

