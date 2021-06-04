Menu

Man United set for huge windfall as ex-attacker determined to leave current club

Manchester United could be about to come into a large sum of cash following Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha’s reported desire to leave the Eagles.

Following a £10.6m move back in 2013, Zaha, 28, was the last player signed to United by former legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, following Ferguson’s retirement, Zaha struggled to nail down a spot in successor David Moyes’ first-team plans.

Sent back to former club Crystal Palace, East London is where Zaha has permanently plied his trade for the last six years.

However, despite being well on his way to becoming a club legend, according to recent reports, the Ivorian attacker now wants to move on.

It has been reported by The Times that the 28-year-old winger sees his future elsewhere and would like to secure a transfer away from Selhurst Park this summer.

Interestingly though, prior to shipping him back to Crystal Palace in 2015, the Red Devils successfully inserted a whopping 25% sell-on clause.

Should the Eagles part ways with their star attacker, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United will be entitled to a quarter of whatever the player’s transfer fee turns out to be.

Smart business.

