Man United’s hope of signing Real Madrid star boosted as Ancelotti prepares to swing axe

According to recent reports in Spain, the arrival of new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could bring with it several high-profile departures – one of which being Manchester United centre-back target Raphael Varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s have been strongly linked with signing a new centre-back this summer – understood to be a long-term partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

There have been several names rumoured to be on the Red Devils’ wish-list, including Real Madrid Galactico Varane.

The 2018 French World Cup winner is set to enter the final year of his contract and with major doubts surrounding his desire to sign a renewal, Solskjaer’s summer recruitment plans have been put on red alert.

Well, interestingly and certainly excitingly for the United faithful, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Marca, who claims the arrival of Ancelotti could signal a major club rebuild.

The outlet list several top names, all rumoured to be heading for the Santiago Bernabeu’s exit – one of those names is Varane.

The outlet suggests that Ancelotti could sanction the sale of Varane, who is understood to be available for £60m.