“They have a gentleman’s agreement” – BBC journalist gives update on Man United’s pursuit of top transfer target

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone has provided some insight into Manchester United’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Man United are finally nearing an agreement to sign Sancho from Dortmund after a year-long pursuit, according to information provided by The Athletic.

The Red Devils faithful will be hopeful that there are no more obstacles to scale and Sancho will finally be confirmed as a Man United player soon.

However, a tweet sent out by the BBC’s Simon Stone, with further information added by Goal’s Ronan Murphy, suggests this is far from a done deal.

On Friday morning, Simon Stone sent out the below tweet, confirming that there is a gentleman’s agreement between Dortmund and Sancho, but only if their demands are met.

BVB position around Jadon Sancho is clear. They have a gentleman’s agreement for him to go IF their valuation is met before their deadline (which last season was start of pre-season). United knew this last year but thought BVB would change their minds. They didn’t. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 4, 2021

Ronan Murphy, Goal, followed it up by providing some info of his own, claiming that Dortmund will once again not roll over and sell Sancho – they’re standing firm on their demands.

Same story with Dortmund and Jadon Sancho this summer. €90m or nothing. It’s up to Man Utd again whether they want to pay up. #BVB #MUFC https://t.co/KuvuAvCmij — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 4, 2021

Exactly what this means for Man United remains to be seen. They will be well aware all they need to do is make a bid of a sufficient size, but that was the case last year, too.

United have already wasted one summer transfer window pursuing Sancho, they couldn’t waste another, could they?

