Manchester United star Scott McTominay has delved into a specific area that he’s improved in over this season as part of a Q&A session with fans, a snippet of which already being posted to the club’s site.

McTominay, who started 37 of his 49 appearances for his boyhood club across all competitions this season, expressed that ‘there are a lot of things that people wouldn’t notice’.

The 24-year-old academy graduate, who was handed a key role by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020/21 then detailed a couple of the changes that he’s made to improve in one specific area…

McTominay shared that he’s now finds himself in a much ‘better position’ when it comes to ‘receiving the ball’, a massive change that has helped the Scotland international show more drive in midfield.

United’s combative fixture in the middle of the park expanded that the better positioning and framing of his body when he picks up the ball now leaves him ‘ready’ to pass or run forward.

Here is what McTominay had to say on he where he feels he’s specifically improved:

“There are a lot of things that people wouldn’t notice.”

“When receiving the ball, I find myself in a lot better position receiving the ball, facing forwards, chest and shoulders facing forwards.”

“I’m ready to pass forward or run forward to try to score and create goals. It’s that little bit of positional changing.”

McTominay is well aware of the ‘positional changing’ that he’s embarking on, which really shows the kind of character the ace possesses – no doubt a reason why he’s a favourite for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

McTominay has certainly improved going forward, with the 6ft4 star contributing an impressive seven goals and two assists from the middle of the park in 2020/21.

There’s no doubt that McTominay is developing well for the Red Devils and by the midfielder’s comments the fans can expect an increasingly confident approach from him when it comes to attacking.