It’s a fair bet that Chelsea’s players are still buzzing from their Champions League final victory over Manchester City.

The Blues were full value for their victory, being better than Pep Guardiola’s side in almost every aspect.

For some players, that will be the pinnacle of their playing career and likely to be never bettered.

However, Mason Mount was already promising success on a different stage in the immediate aftermath of the win in Portugal.

“When we were on the pitch after the game, I grabbed him by his ears I think and I just said, ‘you’ve won it, you’ve won the Champions League! Can you believe it?,'” his father Tony told The Byline Podcast, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“He just went, ‘yeah, I’m going to win the Premier League now.’

“It’s like, ‘enjoy this one’, but he’s like, ‘I am but I’m going to win the Premier League, we’re going to win the Premier League’. I’m like, ‘yeah I agree, I think you will.'”

Mount has been an integral part of the Chelsea side under both Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard, and provides the energy that keeps the west Londoner’s attackers on the front foot.

It’s good to see young players not resting on their laurels even if success has come to them relatively early in their careers.

Consistent improvement even at the very top level of the game is what marks certain players out for greatness, and Mount can consider himself in that bracket.