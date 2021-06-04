With Carlo Ancelotti arriving back at Real Madrid, it’s almost as if the circle has been completed.

The Italian took Los Blancos to La Decima then passed the baton to his assistant, Zinedine Zidane, to go on and make Real the dominant force in Europe, if not domestically.

In pretty much all of that time, the same players have been utilised, and whilst it could be said to be a regressive step given that most of Real’s more experienced players are now 30 or over, the Spanish giants clearly believe they still have a lot to offer.

Lucas Vazquez will be 30 in less than a month’s time, and the club have just extended his contract until 2024, by which time he’ll be 33. It’s clearly a decision which has pleased the player too.

“My dream continues here, in my house, something that I already feel is mine. One always dreams of great things, but from there to carry them out is difficult,” he was quoted as saying in an interview with Sport.

“I’m very happy with the renewal and to be able to enjoy Real Madrid until 2024.

“I am a club player who has grown up with the values ??of Real Madrid and it is something that makes me and my family very happy. ”

Time will tell if such a policy from Florentino Perez is one that works, or if they’ll go another season or two without winning anything.