On loan PSG star valued at just £8.6m keen to follow Antonio Conte to Spurs

According to recent reports in Italy, on loan PSG full-back Alessandro Florenzi will not be permanently transferred to the French capital and would instead welcome a switch to London, assuming Antonio Conte agrees to become Spurs’ next manager.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Italian attacking full-back will not be signed by Mauricio Pochettino following his season-long loan from Roma.

Since arriving in Paris last year, the experienced full-back has featured in 36 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to three goals along the way.

However, now heading back to parent club Roma, Florenzi, who is rumoured to be available for just £8.6m (€10m), would like to try his hand in England’s top-flight.

It has been claimed that should former Inter Milan manager Conte agree to take over from stand-in boss Ryan Mason at Spurs, Florenzi would like to follow suit.

The outlet believes Conte is a big admirer of the Italian defender and given the fact Serge Aurier appears to be edging closer to rejoining Pochettino at PSG, Florenzi’s appealing situation could see the 30-year-old become the Premier League’s latest addition.