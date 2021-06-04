Given the mess that Joan Laporta had found Barcelona in upon his re-election as president of the club, keeping Ronald Koeman as coach was realistically the only decision he and his board could come to.

The Dutchman, despite seeing the La Liga title slip through his side’s fingers, still performed relative miracles over the course of the campaign.

Barca, lest we forget, came into the season with Lionel Messi wanting to leave and the team having been humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The fact that, after their worst start in three decades, the Catalans were still in the shake up for the title with three weeks to play, and after having won the Copa del Rey, means that Koeman does deserve some plaudits.

His style of play hasn’t won him any favours at times it’s true, but given the circumstances, it’s debatable that anyone could’ve done better.

Now that it’s been confirmed he’s to get another year, there are no excuses for him to not improve upon the 2020/21 season, particularly with the likes of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia boosting the ranks.

Whether Laporta had decided that Xavi wasn’t worth the risk, or sacking Koeman would’ve cost the club too much money is a moot point now.

The president has placed his faith in the Dutchman and it’s down to him to deliver.