Menu

‘Pipe down’ – These England fans are none too impressed by Gary Lineker’s love-in with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool FC
Posted by

We’ll be seeing a lot less of Gary Lineker on our screens for the coming season, and judging by his recent dip in popularity, that move can’t come too soon.

Lineker has become a bit ‘marmite’ as a presenter, viewers really do seem to love him or hate him.

MORE: What’s Rio saying now?!

After his recent tweet about Liverpool star, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury, one that ruled the player out of the European Championship, it’s fair to say that most people are in the latter camp.

Trent Alexander-Arnold injured for England vs Austria

Trent Alexander-Arnold injured for England vs Austria

Whether it’s his sycophantic style of presenting or his opinion that generally gets people’s backs up isn’t clear, though some clearly didn’t appreciate his view that Trent was the best right-back in the world.

To be fair to the player, his injury is ill-timed and a great disappointment for him personally, but for the most part of the 2020/21 campaign he’s not even been the best right-back in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks ongoing: Manchester United target begins house-hunting as transfer negotiations continue
Taking the knee losing significance as England players to discuss stopping protests
Video: Former Everton great warns against rushing in to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo

These fans clearly believe that’s the case too.

More Stories Gary Lineker Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.