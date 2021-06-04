We’ll be seeing a lot less of Gary Lineker on our screens for the coming season, and judging by his recent dip in popularity, that move can’t come too soon.

Lineker has become a bit ‘marmite’ as a presenter, viewers really do seem to love him or hate him.

MORE: What’s Rio saying now?!

After his recent tweet about Liverpool star, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury, one that ruled the player out of the European Championship, it’s fair to say that most people are in the latter camp.

Whether it’s his sycophantic style of presenting or his opinion that generally gets people’s backs up isn’t clear, though some clearly didn’t appreciate his view that Trent was the best right-back in the world.

To be fair to the player, his injury is ill-timed and a great disappointment for him personally, but for the most part of the 2020/21 campaign he’s not even been the best right-back in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News Talks ongoing: Manchester United target begins house-hunting as transfer negotiations continue Taking the knee losing significance as England players to discuss stopping protests Video: Former Everton great warns against rushing in to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo

These fans clearly believe that’s the case too.

best rb in the world , bit of a stretch gary. Pipe down — Faiz Marsad (@ajax_marsad) June 3, 2021

Hakimi has entered the chat — Max (@Max_Robinson18) June 3, 2021

Carvajal is literally Spanish. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) June 3, 2021

Sergiño Dest plays for America — rookie of the year (@chillguy444) June 3, 2021

You drunk? — MrFrye88 (@Mrfrye88) June 3, 2021