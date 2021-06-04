Real Madrid identify world-class alternative if Kylian Mbappe pursuit fails

Real Madrid are prioritising the potential signing of Paris-Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe, however, should Los Blancos fail, they will reportedly make contact for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

That’s according to Spanish outlet ABC, who claims Carlo Ancelotti’s side are deadset on Mbappe but won’t hesitate to pursue Haaland if Paris-Saint Germain refuse to offload their young French World Cup winner.

Haaland’s situation at Borussia Dortmund is incredibly unique.

Currently on a collision course to become one of the world’s best players, the Norweigan marksman has a release clause, rumoured to be around £68m, but it does not become active until the summer of 2022.

In the meantime, the striker is likely to remain in Germany with many clubs resigned to accepting a bidding war will be initiated next summer.

However, one club that could make their move earlier than the rest is understood to be La Liga giants Real Madrid.

With Paris-Saint Germain seemingly taking a hard stance when it comes to the possibility of selling Mbappe, last season’s La Liga runner-ups may be forced to go all out to land superstar striker Haaland.