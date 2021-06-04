Journalist gives Chelsea fans renewed hope of landing world-class striker

Telegraph reporter Matt Law, speaking on the ‘London Is Blue Podcast‘, has given Chelsea fans renewed hope that Romelu Lukaku could leave Inter Milan.

Sky Sports reported earlier in the week that Chelsea were considering a move to re-sign Lukaku from Inter Milan, with Thomas Tuchel keen on drafting in a top striker during the summer transfer window.

However, just a few days later, Lukaku came out publicly to state his intention to remain at Inter Milan, revealing he has already spoken to the Nerazzurri’s new manager regarding the future.

Romelu Lukaku on his future in #DEVILTIME (VTM): “Yes, I am staying. I’ve already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn’t say that yet… but it was a very positive conversation.” https://t.co/nUlarpoEed#CFC — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) June 2, 2021

With deals for the likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland looking difficult for Chelsea to pull off, the fans will have begun to grow concerned that they would be unable to recruit a striker of the desired quality this summer.

However, speaking on the ‘London Is Blue Podcast’, Telegraph reporter Matt Law, who tends to be clued in when it comes to Chelsea news, has given the fans hope that Lukaku could still leave the San Siro.

“He might say he doesn’t want to leave Inter, that’s basically saying I’m not going to push for a move.”

“That doesn’t mean if Inter accepted a bid for him he would turn down a move. Those two things are very, very different.”

“Inter still have a financial situation, so it’s certainly not beyond the realms of possibility that if Chelsea were to have a bid accepted for him Lukaku’s stance would change.”

Law went on to explain that Lukaku is “incredibly happy in Italy”, so in reality the Chelsea board will not know how he could react to interest in signing him unless it was concrete.

What we do know is Lukaku has a great deal of affection for Chelsea and idolises club legend Didier Drogba. There will likely always be an element of temptation for him when it comes to his former employers.

