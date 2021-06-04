Spurs in potential nightmare as Antonio Conte now has doubts over managing club

Tottenham Hotspur fans may want to look away and will no doubt feel stressed by the potential, further embarrassment they face from rivals after Di Marzio report that Antonio Conte has doubts over the job.

The Italian outlet have just shockingly claimed that Conte is harbouring serious doubts over accepting the chance to become Spurs’ new manager, six weeks after Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club.

Di Marzio report that the 51-year-old, who has just left Inter Milan after being triumphant in Serie A, is better-placed to reject the North London outfit’s offer at this moment in time.

It’s added that Conte’s concerns stem from how competitive this Spurs squad can be next season and in the years to come.

It’s reiterated that the gap between Spurs’ squad and their rivals is simply too far to bridge.

See More: On loan PSG star valued at just £8.6m keen to follow Antonio Conte to Spurs

More Stories / Latest News Man United to miss out on €27m fee this summer as alternative deal proposed Copa America 2021 could now be cancelled as Brazilian stars refuse to participate Done Deal: Chelsea confirm the contract extension of a key player for next season

Spurs fans will be hoping that is nothing more than a last-minute ploy from Conte to get everything he wants out of Daniel Levy, with this shock news coming just hours after he reportedly agreed terms.

It’s bizarre to see this report from Di Marzio come out of the woodwork and seemingly challenge the rhetoric coming from UK journalists and newspapers.