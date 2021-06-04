Though it appears a return to White Hart Lane for Mauricio Pochettino was Daniel Levy’s first choice for the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte is a more than acceptable substitute.

TalkSPORT note that the Italian will be announced by the north Londoners very soon, and by getting business done so early, Spurs can plan well ahead for the new season.

Though Conte won’t get the chance to persuade Harry Kane to stay until after the European Championship, he can hit the ground running in the meantime.

Indeed, what Conte does over the next few weeks could well begin to shape the side well ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Given that he’s just won Serie A with Inter Milan and enjoys having a healthy transfer budget to work with, one can only assume that Levy has given him certain guarantees with regards to transfers.

As he showed with Inter, Conte isn’t one for backing down from an argument or changing his mind over certain situations if the trust is broken, so Levy will need to keep to any promises.

Perhaps, belatedly, Spurs could be challenging for the Premier League title after all.