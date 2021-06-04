After yet another disappointing season and the potential of seeing their talisman leave during the summer, Tottenham Hotspur supporters must be wondering if there’ll ever be any good news in relation to their club.
However, they may not have to wait too much longer before knowing who has been secured as their new manager.
It was thought that Mauricio Pochettino might be interested in a return to the club, but that doesn’t appear to be an option now.
The potential move for ex-Inter Milan coach, Antonio Conte, is gathering pace, however, and an update from reliable journalist, Tancredi Palmeri, should have fans of the north London club excited.
Tottenham and Antonio Conte reached an agreement on personal terms on 15m€ per year after taxes + 2.5m€ add-ons.
To find yet a full agreement on signing budget, although the ongoing contacts suggesting that such issue will be solved next
According to the beIN Sports correspondent, Conte has agreed astronomical personal terms with the Lilywhites of €15m per year after taxes + €2.5m in add-ons.
The only issue that remains is for a sporting budget to be agreed in order that Conte knows how much of a chance he’ll have of bagging the signings he wants.
Another disaster on the horizon… short term gain for long term pain
I don’t believe for a minute that Daniel Levy has big plans for Spurs after the arrival of Conte, I think the only reason he’s changing the format at Spurs by bringing in Fabio Paratici as director of football is to deflect the pressure and blame for when things inevitably go wrong away from himself, because it always does under Levy and ENIC. The gullible Spurs fans will see signing Conte as the one signing that will bring success back, It doesn’t matter who you bring in, under Levy and ENIC we won’t win a thing, but Levy will have got another year or two’s grace. As far as I’m concerned ENIC, Levy and Lewis OUT!! NO more chances, you’ve had 20 years and that’s about 18 too many.