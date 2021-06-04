Menu

Video: Astonishing footage shows an Argentine fan ATTACKING Neymar in the street with a two-footed lunge

We all know that South American fans love their football more than most and they’ll do anything to intimidate the opposition or at least try to put them off their game.

This footage has emerged which apparently shows an Argentine fan jumping into a two-footer with Neymar on the streets, and it does look like a pretty nasty one:

Argentine football is notorious for producing hatchetmen in the midfield so it appears the fan has taken inspiration from Duscher, Simeone and countless others, but hopefully Neymar is okay after that.

