Menu

Video: Disappointment for Man City as former Aston Villa great says club will invest and Jack Grealish will stay

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
Posted by

No sooner have Manchester City lost the Champions League final than they’re set for even more disappointment.

Pep Guardiola’s side need to invest wisely in the transfer market this summer, and it was thought that Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish was a target for their midfield.

MORE: What’s Rio on about now?!

However, that’s a move that looks destined never to happy unless the Citizens are willing to pay well over £100m for his services.

Former Villa great, Gabby Agbonlahor believes his old side will invest and that will be enough to keep hold of their captain.

More Stories gabby agbonlahor gabriel agbonlahor Jack Grealish Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.