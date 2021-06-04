Menu

Video: Everton ace scored header up scoring for Colombia in World Cup Qualifier fixture

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for CONMEBOL are underway. The Colombia national team needed to secure a win against Peru as they look to close the gap after struggling in their first set of matches.

Los Cafeteros traveled to Lima for a match against Peru, and Everton FC’s Yerry Mina opened up the scoring for Colombia, scoring off a header from a free-kick set piece.

Colombia would go on to win the fixture 3-0 and grab the three points.

 

