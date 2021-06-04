After Carlo Ancelotti decided to swap Merseyside for the Spanish capital, Everton are left with the task of picking up the pieces ahead of the new season.

The Toffees surely won’t have expected such a turn of events, so it’s imperative that they get their new managerial appointment spot on.

One person who knows the club inside out is former great, Trevor Steven, and he’s already weighed in on the conversation, suggesting that the club shouldn’t be rushing to hire former Wolves manager, Nuno Espirito Santo.