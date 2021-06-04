Video: Lionel Messi converts penalty-kick to open the scoring for Argentina

The CONMEBOL fixtures for the 2022 World Cup Qualifying fixtures are underway, with the Argentina national team taking on the Chile national team.

La Albiceleste welcomed La Roja, where the Argentine side would open up the scoring following a foul on Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez inside the box.

FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi would step up to take the penalty and would convert the opportunity to give Argentina the 1-0 lead. At the moment, Argentina leads the World Cup qualifying standings ahead of Brazil.