It’s good to see that footballer’s can still retain a sense of humour, even in times of great disappointment.

Eden Hazard has had a woeful season at Real Madrid, and probably could’ve done without Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco singing “campeones, campeones, ole ole ole” in his face during a serious interview whilst on Belgium duty.

To Hazard’s absolute credit, he took it in good spirits, even though the interviewer clearly found it funny too.

Perhaps he’s biding his time before hopefully returning the favour at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.