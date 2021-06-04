Video: Sol Campbell names the player who is essential to England’s chances at the European Championship

There’s just over a week to go until the start of the European Championship, and this year’s delayed tournament is one that England will fancy their chances in.

With most of the England games being played at Wembley Stadium, and with a squad as good as they’ve had since Euro 96, there’s a very real chance that football could finally come home.

MORE: What’s Rio on about now?!

Gareth Southgate will certainly exorcise some demons if he’s able to guide his team to glory at the venue where his missed penalty cost England their best chance of silverware since 1966.

According to Sol Campbell, however, the Three Lions will only be successful if Harry Maguire gets to marshal the back line.