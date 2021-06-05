Arsenal have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Kounde enjoyed a magnificent 2020/21 campaign with Sevilla, earning his first senior call-up to the France squad, making his debut for his country during the 3-0 win over Wales on Wednesday night.

At 22-years-old, he has to be considered among the most promising defensive prospects on the planet. It’s no surprise to see him being linked with the biggest names in the game.

Sky Sports have mentioned him as a potential solution for Manchester United at the back, while The Athletic report that Chelsea are also interested in signing him this summer.

Now, according to Spanish publication Marca (as relayed by Sport Witness), Arsenal have joined the race to sign Kounde, who could cost as much as €60M, which works out at around £51.5M.

It’s hard to imagine Arsenal paying such a hefty figure for one player, especially without competing in any European competition. Man United and Chelsea have to be considered favourites.

Though, the Gunners did surprise everyone with the acquisition of Thomas Partey late in the 2020 summer window. Could they have another trick up their sleeve here?

