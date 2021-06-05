Manchester United could be set to offer Bruno Fernandes a change to his shirt number, according to the Mirror.

Bruno Fernandes, who was nominated for the PFA Player of The Year award after stellar campaign in Man United colours, has wasted no time establishing himself as the club’s best player.

The Portugal international’s influence from midfield, and the penalty spot, cannot be overstated. He has been consistently brilliant, if sometimes ineffective in the bigger games.

Bruno Fernandes’ stellar performances in the Man United no. 18 shirt are beginning to make that number iconic at Old Trafford. It’s a unique one for a star player, but it suits him.

Let’s not forget, though, that had he the choice, he wouldn’t be wearing it. After all, he has his favoured no. 8 tattooed on his arm, the only reason he doesn’t have it is because Juan Mata occupies it.

The Mirror report that, with Mata potentially leaving Man United, should he be unable to agree a contract extension, Bruno Fernandes could be offered the opportunity to switch to no.8

Only he will know how attached he’s grown to the 18 and whether he’d be prepared to change, but if the opportunity arises, considering he has 8 inked on him, it’d make sense for him to switch.

