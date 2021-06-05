Chelsea have themselves suitors for out-of-favour defender Emerson Palmieri, but frontrunners Inter Milan will not meet the Blues’ €20m price tag, according to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that Inter Milan are leading the race for the left-back, despite interest from Napoli as a result of Emerson’s former manager being Luciano Spalletti currently being at the helm.

It’s reported that Inter are aware that they hold pole position for the ace, due to the fact that they’d be willing to match the current salary that Emerson earns with Chelsea for at least four years.

Emerson earns €3.5m-a-year with the Blues, which is equal to about €67,000-a-week. The Serie A champions will not pay the €20m price tag that Chelsea have set though.

For that reason, the Nerazzurri are happy to sit patiently, knowing that Emerson’s contract expires in 2022 to either net the ace for their maximum outlay of €10m or wait and swoop for a free next year.

Antonio Conte had a £20m deal sanctioned for the Italian-Brazilian in January of 2018, per ESPN, but the tactician never called on Emerson and the ace has only played a sporadic role ever since.

Gazzetta dello Sport reiterate that it it is ‘logical to imagine’ that Inter will not make any formal advances to Chelsea for the defender until after the Euros, when they’re in a better position to spend.

Emerson has only started seven of his few 15 appearances this season, with the Italian star’s only action after the turn of the year coming in the FA Cup and last-minute cameos against Atletico and Porto.

Hopes were high for Emerson but he’s featured just 70 times for the Blues, being stuck largely as a second-fiddle to Marcos Alonso before now becoming third-string after Ben Chilwell arrived.

Emerson is just 26 though so it’s a real nightmare that Chelsea will likely have to accept less than what they paid for to sell the ace, or lose the left-back on a free transfer next summer.

Emerson is certainly talented, as he showed at Roma, but things just haven’t worked out at Stamford Bridge and there is no real chance of that happening with Chilwell locked in as the first-choice.