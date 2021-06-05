Speaking on the ‘Don Robbie‘ YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The Sancho saga feels as though it’s dragged on since time began, but you get the impression that there’s still a long way to go before his future is determined.

On Friday, The Athletic reported that Man United had opened talks over signing the England international, with confidence growing over agreeing a deal with Dortmund.

However, speaking on the ‘Don Robbie’ YouTube channel, with AFTV host Robbie Lyle, Romano claimed that talks are yet to begin between the two parties.

“At the moment they are not negotiating with Dortmund, and they have not opened talks with Sancho. They have interest, he is on the list, but there have been no talks.”

“We need to wait some weeks, it won’t be so quick, so we need to be patient and see what happens.”

Romano added during his appearance on the ‘Don Robbie’ YouTube channel that Liverpool have previously been mentioned as a potential suitor, but there is no truth to such claims.

“Also if other clubs join the race, there were rumours about Liverpool, but at the moment I’m told there’s nothing with Liverpool and Jadon Sancho.”

Sancho’s focus will currently be on performing for England in the Euro 2020 tournament. Beyond that, you’d expect determining his future to be a priority.

If Romano is right in saying that Man United have still not initiated talks with Dortmund to sign Sancho, you have to wonder what on Earth they’re waiting for.

