Our friends at Stretty News have noticed an interesting statement from former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in his column for the Sun…

Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur six weeks ago and quickly found a new job with Roma whilst his former employers get rejected left, right and centre, was previewing the upcoming Euros.

The 58-year-old shared his thoughts on what can be expected of the major sides and all the home nations teams, with the Portuguese legend making some interesting comments on Wales’ hopes…

Mourinho insisted that the Dragons can no longer rely on Aaron Ramsey after an injury-ridden season with Juventus, or Gareth Bale – who he used sparingly on his return to Spurs – owing to the Real Madrid superstar’s apparent struggles when it comes to scoring against the ‘best teams’.

The former Manchester United boss instead tipped Red Devils winger Dan James as the ‘one’ who can make a game-changing impact for Wales in attack, with the ‘fast’ ace and his ability to ‘break defenders’.

See More: Manchester United identify £100M-rated Premier League number 10 as summer transfer target

Here is Mourinho’s preview on Wales, which includes a glittering endorsement of James:

“Over the years Wales have relied a lot on Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, the two most talented players in the country. But when I look to the club season?and how many matches Ramsey played at Juventus… there were lots of injuries.”

“When we look to Gareth and how many great performances he had, how many goals he scored against the best teams, there were not many or none.”

“It’s not an easy situation for a country without many options. But they are always well organised and know how to create a situation to try to get the best out of the more talented players.”

“Dan James is fast and is the one that can break defenders.”

“With the small group of players they are doing amazingly well, so lots of respect. But it will be hard for them even to qualify for the next phase.”

More Stories / Latest News Bruno Fernandes set for Manchester United shirt number change Rio de Janeiro mayor threatens to ban Copa América fixtures if coronavirus cases continue to rise Concern for Manchester United as England international transfer target delays decision on his future

James has been taken out of the spotlight a little after a debut season which started encouragingly ultimately ended with the 23-year-old receiving widespread and harsh criticism.

Whilst the ace started 35 of his 46 appearances across all competitions in 19/20, he only featured 26 times this season – experiencing a much lesser role in the side.

James is just 23 and has shown real promise and he’s proved to be a very useful player due to his hard-working character, as well as his blistering pace on the break for the counter-heavy side.

United fans will absolutely love Mourinho’s comments and perhaps these are the first step in things being patched up between the icon and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after the Heung-Min Son arguments.