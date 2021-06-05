Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool verdict delivered by journalist

Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst, answering fans questions during a Q&A session on the paper’s website, has moved to dismiss rumours that Kylian Mbappe could move to Anfield.

Mbappe has previously been linked with a move to Anfield by Le Parisien, which was enough to send the Reds fanbase into a frenzy over the prospect of signing one of the biggest talents in the game at current.

The France international is also out of contract with PSG next summer, which as things stand, would leave him free to negotiate as a free agent as soon as the January transfer window.

If Liverpool are genuinely interested in signing him, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they could get the deal done. Although, were he on the move, you imagine Real Madrid and Barcelona ensure they were involved.

READ MORE: ‘His career is over’ – Liverpool reporter confirms player has ‘no future’ with the Reds as club look to sell

Yet, Paul Gorst, answering readers’ questions during a Liverpool Echo Q&A session, has given his verdict on the possibility of Mbappe moving to Merseyside, and it’s bad news for the Reds supporters.

“I don’t think either club [Real Madrid or Liverpool] can afford his transfer fee. New contract at PSG is the outcome I see. He won’t be arriving at Anfield, sadly.”

With the pandemic having had an adverse financial impact on club’s at every level, you do think it unlikely that any club would be capable of meeting PSG’s valuation of Mbappe.

Whether he will commit his future to the Ligue 1 giants, or will seek a move away from the club when his contract ends in the summer of 2022, is something that only the future can tell us.

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news