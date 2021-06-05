‘His career is over’ – Liverpool reporter confirms player has ‘no future’ with the Reds as club look to sell

Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst, answering fans questions during a Q&A, has claimed that Loris Karius has no future with the Reds.

After a superb season at Mainz, being voted the second best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga behind only the legendary Manuel Neuer, Karius earned himself a move to Anfield, where he would provide competition for Simon Mignolet.

Unfortunately for Karius, and Liverpool, the move didn’t work out, with the German being remembered only for gifting Real Madrid’s two goals in the Champions League final, with the Reds losing 3-1 on the night.

Karius has been sent out on loan by Liverpool to both Besiktas and Union Berlin, without earning himself a permanent move away from the club. He is now due to return to Merseyside.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, reporter Paul Gorst, during a Liverpool Echo Q&A session, has confirmed that Karius’ Liverpool career is over, with the club hoping to sell him this summer.

“Loris Karius has no future at Liverpool.”

“Another loan spell, this time at Union Berlin, failed to work out and it’s interesting to note that the club could be in need of a third-choice keeper if Adrian moves on this summer.

“It won’t be Karius, however. If a buyer cannot be found, another loan will be looked at. His career is over at Anfield.”

While Karius’ career has fallen off the tracks, Liverpool have a long-term solution in goal in the shape of the brilliant Alisson Becker. Karius’ departure, whether it be permanent on loan, will hardly be acknowledged.

