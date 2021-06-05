Liverpool are on the search for buyers for Marko Grujic, who they now wish to sell this summer, according to Berliner Kurier (Berlin Courier).

Berliner Kurier report that Hertha Berlin remain interested in the central midfielder who they had on loan in the 18/19 and 19/20 seasons, with a deal even more appealing now the star’s valuation has dropped.

A third successive loan spell for Grujic wasn’t on the cards and the Berlin outfit couldn’t meet the €20m valuation that the Serbian had built at the time, so the midfielder spent this season with Porto.

Grujic made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Portuguese giants, but just 18 of these came via starts, a somewhat underwhelming spell that has since the ace’s value now cut to €14m.

Berliner Kurier report that Hertha’s hopes of signing the 25-year-old permanently are now boosted, as Dirk Dufner is their new sporting director and he last worked for the agency that represent Grujic.

See More: Liverpool’s ‘good relationship’ gives edge over Manchester United and Arsenal in transfer battle

More Stories / Latest News Some Barcelona players left fed up with another pay cut needed to help out cash-strapped Catalan outfit Arsenal delay sale of troublesome star with questionable negotiating ploy ‘Teasing us right now’ – These Manchester United fans convinced major transfer is happening after national team account even spark hint

It’s added that the Serbia international has been offered back to Porto, but no deal has been sorted.

Grujic is certainly talented enough to play a key role in the middle of the park for most sides across the top European leagues, he’s very experienced for his age with some impressive loan spells under his belt.

The 6ft3 ace can play across the different central midfield roles, either in a defensive-minded capacity, box-to-box one or even as a more advanced attacking midfielder.

Grujic scored nine goals and provided three assists in his 54 appearances over his previous loan spells with Hertha, whilst he also impressed when he first came onto the scene in a loan with Cardiff in 17/18.

It’s a shame that Jurgen Klopp’s first signing for Liverpool hasn’t had the chance to really establish himself in the Reds’ first-team and the plan is now for Grujic to be sold before next season.