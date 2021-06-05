Menu

Talks held: Manchester United negotiating contract with £140K-a-week midfielder

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is in talks over an extension to his contract, according to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

Mata, who departed Chelsea in the winter of 2014 after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho, has been a superb servant to Man United, scoring 51 goals in 273 appearances across all competitions.

However, with the Spaniard’s contract due to expire at the end of the month, and Mata being used infrequently under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, all signs pointed towards his exit from the club.

That was, until now, with the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath last night taking to Twitter to reveal that negotiations were underway to keep the 33-year-old at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

READ MORE: Manchester United identify £100M-rated Premier League number 10 as summer transfer target

juan mata

Juan Mata in action for Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News
Offer made: PSG make move to sign Liverpool star with lucrative contract on the table
Manchester United identify £100M-rated Premier League number 10 as summer transfer target
Video: Everton ace breaks open the scoring for Brazil against Ecuador in World Cup qualifying fixture

When Mata put pen-to-paper on a new deal back in 2019, the Guardian reported that it was worth an estimated £140K-a-week. That’s a hefty figure for a bit-part player in the squad.

As fond of Mata the Man United supporters will be, they’ll surely be hoping that he’s not offered a new deal with that same salary. He needs a new wage packet to reflect his decrease in influence.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news

More Stories Juan Mata

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.