Manchester United identify £100M-rated Premier League number 10 as summer transfer target

Manchester United are interested in signing Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, according to an exclusive report by Stretty News.

With the summer transfer window set to open in just a matter of days, Man United will have already begun their efforts to strengthen Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s squad in time for next season.

Their interest in Jadon Sancho is virtually common knowledge at this point, while Stretty News report that the Red Devils are also in talks to sign Harry Winks from Tottenham.

Their efforts to recruit home-bred stars don’t stop there, however, with Stretty News also reporting that Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish is on Man United’s wish-list.

Grealish had a coming of age campaign with Aston Villa last time around, and when fit, was one of the star performers in the Premier League throughout the course of the season.

The 25-year-old was rewarded with a spot in the England squad as a result of his good performances, and now appears to have caught the eye of the biggest club in the country.

Stretty News note that there is a feeling at Man United that Grealish could not be acquired unless there was a significant, lucrative sale made, but he remains a target nonetheless.

The Daily Mail reported back in December that Grealish, who is under contract until 2025, would cost any interested parties £100M. It remains to be seen if Man United would pay that.

