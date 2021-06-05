Manchester United are actually working to sort out a major transfer deal in a timely fashion, which will be of joy to their fans, as SPORT1 report that official talks have started over the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

Patrick Berger, the chief reporter for the German outlet, shares that whilst official discussions have been started between the two clubs in recent days, there is no bid from the Red Devils just yet.

Manchester United were involved in a transfer saga for the tricky attacker for the entirety of last summer’s window, but the club ultimately decided against shoring up their interest – frustrating fans.

The hierarchy that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reports to won’t have to baulk at a figure near to the €250m total cost of the deal that saw them walk away last summer per the Guardian, this time around though…

SPORT1 claim that Borussia Dortmund want around €90m for the 21-year-old, considerably less than the €120m transfer fee that they sought this time last year.

See More: Manchester United interested in €60M Serie A star with club open to selling

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea falling flat with €20m transfer demands so far as Serie A giants prepare to hold out for free transfer or half-price deal Liverpool want to sell midfielder this summer, ace’s valuation cut from €20m Some Barcelona players left fed up with another pay cut needed to help out cash-strapped Catalan outfit

SPORT1 also make reference to the Athletic’s recent report on United’s interest, with the UK’s trusted football outlet stressing that the Manchester outfit want to seal a deal before the Euros start.

That is a difficult prospect right now as Sancho is already with the England team and the European Championships start next Friday, however United do have some facets of the deal sorted already.

SPORT1 reiterate that personal terms have largely been agreed with the former Watford and Manchester City academy graduate since last summer.

It’s even added that all parties involved are ‘optimistic’ that a deal can be struck between the clubs.

Sancho endured a difficult start (compared to his high standards) to the 2020/21 season off the back of intense transfer speculation, but found his feet again and turned in a solid campaign for Dortmund.

This key development on what would be one of the biggest transfers of the summer comes just hours after some Man United fans expressed their sureness of the move in reaction to a social media hint.