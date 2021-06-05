Menu

Olympique de Marseille beats out Barcelona to secure the transfer of Flamengo midfielder

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It appears as though the deal is done, and Flamengo midfielder Gerson is heading to France to join Olympique de Marseille. 

According to Globo Esporte, Flamengo and Marseille took care of all bureaucratic details as both sides around €25-million. Flamengo could result in €30-million if Gerson hits specific goals, with the Brazilian club having 20-25-percent of a future sale.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea falling flat with €20m transfer demands so far as Serie A giants prepare to hold out for free transfer or half-price deal
Official talks held: Manchester United take formal step in sealing key transfer
Liverpool want to sell midfielder this summer, ace’s valuation cut from €20m

Furthermore, the French club will make their payment in four-year installments. The report states that Gerson will be joining Marseille in the first half of next month.

Gerson has made 98 appearances for Flamengo, scoring six goals and registering ten assists since joining the Brazilian club in 2019.

Marseille wasn’t the only club interested in the Brazil international. FC Barcelona reportedly wanted the player as El Chiringuito de Jugones reported last month that they had agreed to a deal for the player.

However, it seems as though this never materialized for the Spanish side, and Marseille closed the deal.

More Stories Gerson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.