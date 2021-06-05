Some Barcelona players left fed up with another pay cut needed to help out cash-strapped Catalan outfit

According to Spanish publication Marca, some Barcelona players are now feeling ‘fed up’ as they see onus once again on them to cover the club’s financial failings with another pay cut.

Marca report that everyone will need to make sacrifices again, with the club expected to make a loss of around €300m for this season alone, whilst their total gross debt stands at €1.2billion.

It’s even added that the board have requested a loan of €500m from financial firm Goldman Sachs, with plans to use €100m of that settle salaries at the end of the month.

Marca report that some members of the dressing room have now been left unsettled as they feel it’s unfair that the buck stops with them to ‘save’ the club after the hierarchy’s own bad decisions.

It’s reported that players agreed to restructure €122m worth of their pay to help out the club last year, who saw the impact of nightmare financial deals further intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marca specifically note that some players are upset at having to cover the club’s misfortunes in the transfer market, especially when certain signings barely play, perhaps a reference to Miralem Pjanic.