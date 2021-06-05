Some Manchester United fans are now sure that the signing of Jadon Sancho will happen this summer after the official England account even weighed in with a post that’s been seen as a transfer hint.

This comes as the Athletic (subscription required) report that the Red Devils are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer, with the Manchester outfit increasingly confident of securing a deal.

England have shared a picture of Sancho training with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the gym after they asked Three Lions fans which players they wanted to see pictures of this morning.

Sancho can be seen working with Rashford using a resistance band, in the Three Lions gym full of red equipment and decorations to the further excitement of United fans.

Just days ago, there was another massive hint at the deal being sorted out this summer, with a post from Rashford leading to a promising reaction from Sancho’s management agency.

Here is how some of the United faithful have reacted to the latest social media hint:

Why the red background ? ? — James (@_MUFCJames) June 5, 2021

Agent Rashford is doing his work ????? — Sachin Prabhu (@Sachinvp2798) June 5, 2021

All of them are teasing us right now. Might be leaking. — Budi Kasih (@HW_Liang) June 5, 2021

can’t wait to see their link up next season with man united — Eyuel ?? (@EyuelBekele3) June 5, 2021

2 united wingers is all i see admin — Madders ? (@MaddersUTD) June 5, 2021

Everywhere red. He’s coming — Joel no send anybody papa (@slimm_joel) June 5, 2021

These boys are just meant to be ?? — MUFC PACT ??? (@PactMufc) June 5, 2021

Sancho was embroiled in a transfer saga with United for the entirety of last summer’s window, but the Guardian report the Red Devils ultimately walked away due to the €250m total cost of the transfer.

With the Athletic reporting that Dortmund have now lowered their €120m price tag, there is increasing hope at United that a deal can be negotiated.

Sancho has established himself as one of world football’s brightest talents since he left Manchester City to kickstart his professional career with Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

The move to Germany has worked wonders for the 21-year-old, the England international has contributed 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances for BVB