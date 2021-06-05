Video: Everton ace breaks open the scoring for Brazil against Ecuador in World Cup qualifying fixture

The Brazil national team took on Ecuador to closes out the first set of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures, and throughout the match, the Seleção had plenty of scoring chances.

However, after failing to find the back of the net around the 64th-minute mark and it was Everton FC’s Richarlison, who finished off a pass from Neymar, that would open the scoring for Brazil.

Brazil will remain atop the CONMEBOl World Cup qualifying standings heading into the second set of fixtures this upcoming week.