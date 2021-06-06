£34m-rated Premier League star has told teammates that he wants Arsenal transfer this summer

Arsenal’s midfield has been a major issue for years as they continue to sign players who have a major flaw, and it results in the team not having a solid base to build from.

The signing of Thomas Partey should change that if he stays fit and has a proper pre-season to prepare for the next campaign, while a solid signing to sit next to him would suddenly turn the base of the midfield into a real strength.

The Daily Mail have reported on Arsenal’s potential interest in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, and there are some things in here that will excite Gunners fans.

It’s suggested that he’s valued at around £34m so he should be affordable, while they also add that he’s told teammates that he wants to join Mikel Arteta’s side next season, so there’s clearly a deal to be done here.

It’s a natural time for him to move on from Wolves after four years due to the change of manager so it does make a lot of sense, while he could be a brilliant partner for Partey in the midfield.

He’s still only 24 so he could still get better but he comes with plenty of Premier League experience, while he’s a reliable player who’s good on the ball and he can smack them from distance too.

This looks like a deal that could make a big difference to the team next season, and clearly he wants it to happen…