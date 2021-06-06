Agent of Liverpool star arrives in France for talks to bring midfielder to PSG

According to recent reports, the agent of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum arrived in France earlier this weekend to open talks with Paris-Saint Germain over a possible free transfer.

Wijnaldum, 30, is out of contract at the end of this month and with it confirmed that the Dutchman will leave Anfield after five years with the club, the midfielder’s agent is now looking for his star client’s next destination.

Although the 30-year-old has appeared to be odds-on to join Spanish side Barcelona, speculation in recent weeks has dramatically cooled.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, according to Mundo Deportivo, Mauricio Pochettino have emerged as strong contenders to sign the soon-to-be out of contract Holland international.

??? Según ha podido saber MD, el agente de Wijnaldum, Humphrey Nijman, está en París acabando de negociar con el conjunto parisino el fichaje del centrocampista por el Paris Saint-Germain ?? @RogerTorello https://t.co/0GTTnoPum3 — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) June 6, 2021

Despite set to seal a summer transfer, Wijnaldum had continued to play a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

Throughout the duration of the most recent 2020-21 season, Wijnaldum featured in 51 matches, in all competitions, scoring three goals along the way.