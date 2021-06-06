Menu

Arsenal fans will be pleased to hear who their main target is after missing out on Emi Buendia

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are being linked with a lot of players this summer so it’s only natural that most of those moves won’t actually materialise.

They do have an obvious need to add some creativity to the midfield after Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid, and Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia has been linked on a regular basis.

He was absolutely outstanding in the Championship last season and he clearly has the talent to do it at a higher level, but he would also be a risk as he’s not proven in the top-flight.

The latest reports have confirmed that Arsenal now look set to miss out on him as he goes to Aston Villa instead, but there is one great piece of news in here about Odegaard:

Bringing him back from Real Madrid would be a major coup as he’s already proven in the team and he should improve if he could get a pre-season under his belt with the club, while it sounds like he should be available if they are putting their efforts into signing him.

Buendia is certainly an exciting talent so there will be fans who are gutted to miss out, but if the alternative is the return of Odegaard then that is probably a better situation to be in.

  1. Lucas says:
    June 7, 2021 at 2:14 am

    Neves is a better fit for @Arsenal. If they @Arsenal can get Ramsey back, sell Xhaka + buy the juve ex @Arsenal goaleee and sell Leno that would be good business.
    INCOMINGS
    1) Ruben Neves 45m💰💰
    2) Aaron Ramsey 20M💰
    3) Wojciech Szczesny 35M💰
    4) Raheem Sterling 90M 💰if the club is more ambitious for a Champions League finish or better still Di Maria from @PSG a cheaper alternative on the short term.
    Bring back Guendouzi
    TOTAL SQUAD MONEY INVESTED (200M💰

    OUT GOINGS

    1) Xhaka 25M💰
    2) Torreira 18M💰
    3) Kolasinac 5M💰
    4) Leno 25M💰
    5) Eddie Nketiah 10M💰
    6) Lacazette 30M💰
    7) David Luis
    8) Chambers 8M💰
    9) Jeo Willock 20M💰

    TOTAL OUTGOINGS (132M)💰
    That would be a Good Business from @Arsen 😊

    (68M) 💰 only spent

    1. Gerard MacDonald says:
      June 7, 2021 at 10:24 am

      Bring back Guendouzi! Complete nuts. Not selling AMN? Another crazy idea. DiMaria……completely bonkers. Best you come off social media. Your making yourself look foolish.

  2. Boldman says:
    June 7, 2021 at 12:01 pm

    Great wenger will sign Bissouma our style of play ahead of neves adaptation.partey adaptation can do neves work. our style of play is different to wolves counter attack

