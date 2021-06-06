Arsenal fans will be pleased to hear who their main target is after missing out on Emi Buendia

Arsenal are being linked with a lot of players this summer so it’s only natural that most of those moves won’t actually materialise.
They do have an obvious need to add some creativity to the midfield after Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid, and Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia has been linked on a regular basis.
He was absolutely outstanding in the Championship last season and he clearly has the talent to do it at a higher level, but he would also be a risk as he’s not proven in the top-flight.
The latest reports have confirmed that Arsenal now look set to miss out on him as he goes to Aston Villa instead, but there is one great piece of news in here about Odegaard:
Buendia situation explained:
– Same agent as Emi Martinez, negotiations swift and easy for Villa to complete
– Arsenal likely to do their business 'quietly' this summer, with Odegaard the main focus right now
– Bissouma wants #AFC
? Further details: https://t.co/SHyouJJtAe
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 6, 2021
Bringing him back from Real Madrid would be a major coup as he’s already proven in the team and he should improve if he could get a pre-season under his belt with the club, while it sounds like he should be available if they are putting their efforts into signing him.
Buendia is certainly an exciting talent so there will be fans who are gutted to miss out, but if the alternative is the return of Odegaard then that is probably a better situation to be in.
