Arsenal poised to bid £15m for Championship starlet as they battle two Premier League sides for his transfer

Arsenal have a few different needs going into the summer market, as they need to add players for the future as well as now.

The departure of David Luiz does open a gap in the defence that most fans assume will be taken by William Saliba, but it’s still possible that he could be loaned out again next season with a move to Newcastle United being touted.

It would then make sense to either go for an absolute upgrade in the position or adding another young talent who could push for a first-team spot, and Stoke City defender Nathan Collins is certainly gaining a lot of admirers:

A snippet of transfer news for the red halves of Stoke-on-Trent and north London… #SCFC #AFC pic.twitter.com/IKtR0iXLyt — Alex Wood (@AJ_Wood15) June 6, 2021

He’s one of the best defenders in the Championship despite his young age and £15m would be an affordable amount for Arsenal to pay, but you have to think he would have more chance of playing regularly for Burnley or even Leicester City if that was his main motivation at this stage.

Arsenal’s main needs just now are adding to the first-team squad so it wouldn’t make sense to do this if they planned to loan both Collins and Saliba back out, but it’s another name for Gunners fans to keep an eye on.