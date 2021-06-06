Arsenal offer star to Premier League rivals for tempting £20million transfer fee

Arsenal have reportedly offered Eddie Nketiah to Leeds United in a potential £20million transfer this summer.

That’s according to a report from Football Insider, who state that the Gunners are ready to listen to offers for Nketiah this summer as they sound out Leeds as potential suitors.

The 22-year-old has previously had a spell on loan at Leeds, but it remains to be seen if Marcelo Bielsa would be keen to work with the youngster again, according to Football Insider.

Some Arsenal fans may well be disappointed to see that Nketiah is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans, with the England Under-21 international previously looking like a hugely promising talent.

Nketiah rose through Arsenal’s academy and has made his mark on their first-team despite limited opportunities to play regularly.

Arteta will be under pressure to improve on a dire season at the Emirates Stadium, however, so it could be good business to let a homegrown player like Nketiah leave for around £20m.

One imagines that Leeds and other clubs could also find that a pretty tempting price to pay for a player with a great deal of potential and his best years still ahead of him.