Contact made: Club open to selling star player to Arsenal in potential £35m transfer

Arsenal and Wolves have reportedly had contact over a potential transfer deal for Portuguese midfield maestro Ruben Neves.

The 24-year-old is seemingly free to leave Molineux for the right offer this summer, with Arsenal already working on striking a deal for him, according to The Athletic.

This is similar to what has already been reported by the Times, while another previous report from The Athletic suggested Neves could leave for around £35million this summer.

This could be great business by the Gunners if they pull it off, with Neves looking ideal to come in and give them a much-needed upgrade on their current midfield options.

Granit Xhaka has never really looked good enough for a club of Arsenal’s size, while Dani Ceballos also struggled to impress in his two years on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal would surely benefit from having Neves pulling the strings in midfield, with the former Porto man a fine passer of the ball and a player capable of some great long-range goals either from open play or set pieces.