Contact made: Club open to selling star player to Arsenal in potential £35m transfer

Arsenal and Wolves have reportedly had contact over a potential transfer deal for Portuguese midfield maestro Ruben Neves.
The 24-year-old is seemingly free to leave Molineux for the right offer this summer, with Arsenal already working on striking a deal for him, according to The Athletic.
This is similar to what has already been reported by the Times, while another previous report from The Athletic suggested Neves could leave for around £35million this summer.
This could be great business by the Gunners if they pull it off, with Neves looking ideal to come in and give them a much-needed upgrade on their current midfield options.
Granit Xhaka has never really looked good enough for a club of Arsenal’s size, while Dani Ceballos also struggled to impress in his two years on loan at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal would surely benefit from having Neves pulling the strings in midfield, with the former Porto man a fine passer of the ball and a player capable of some great long-range goals either from open play or set pieces.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
I would like to comment on Buinda hethinks that of the price tag he will be no 1 pin but all the time grelish is at villa this will never happen also watch how they go after players the director of football is ex Arsenal so he knows that the player is good because when he was at Arsenal he had Wengar to fall back on so eventually they will come a croppet
Neves is a better fit for @Arsenal. If they @Arsenal can get Ramsey back, sell Xhaka + buy the juve ex @Arsenal goaleee and sell Leno that would be good business.
INCOMINGS
1) Ruben Neves 45m
2) Aaron Ramsey 20M
3) Wojciech Szczesny 35M
4) Raheem Sterling 90M if the club is more ambitious for a Champions League finish or better still Di Maria from @PSG a cheaper alternative on the short term.
Bring back Guendouzi
TOTAL SQUAD MONEY INVESTED (200M)
OUT GOINGS
1) Xhaka 25M
2) Torreira 18M
3) Kolasinac 5M
4) Leno 25M
5) Eddie Nketiah 10M
6) Lacazette 30M
7) David Luis
8) Chambers 8M
9) Jeo Willock 20M
