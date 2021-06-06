Arsenal transfer target set to see alternative move sanctioned

It looks increasingly like Arsenal are set to miss out on the transfer of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

According to a report from the Times, the Frenchman is instead leaning towards joining Leicester City, where he will be reunited with his old manager Brendan Rodgers.

Although the report also contains more positive Arsenal transfer news as they’re strongly linked with both Ruben Neves and Andre Onana, it looks like a deal for Edouard is now unlikely for them.

According to the Times, the 23-year-old should soon have a potential move to Leicester sanctioned once Celtic appoint a new manager.

The Gunners had previously been linked with Edouard by the Sun, though that report stated he would likely only join if Alexandre Lacazette left the Emirates Stadium.

This latest development could mean it’s now more likely that Lacazette will remain with Arsenal, though of course it might also mean the club have other targets in mind.

AFC have also been linked with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele by the Telegraph in recent times.