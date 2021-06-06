Club hit the panic button as rivals could hijack transfer deal for Liverpool star

Barcelona have reportedly ‘hit the panic button’ over their transfer deal for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum after developments in the last 24 hours.

According to Marca, it now looks like Barcelona face serious competition for Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain, who could hijack a deal that had looked more or less done and dusted.

The report states PSG have made a superior financial offer to the Netherlands international, who is a free agent this summer after his contract at Liverpool came to an end.

It remains to be seen if Barca can still salvage this deal, but it looks like they’re worried they’re about to be embarrassed by one of their big Champions League rivals.

Wijnaldum had a great career at Anfield and would surely represent a superb signing for Barcelona or PSG this summer, or indeed any other top club.

Many Liverpool fans will surely still be disappointed to be seeing him move on, and they’ll just have to hope he doesn’t come back to play against the Reds in the Champions League with whichever new team he ends up joining.