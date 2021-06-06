Premier League star tells agent he wants Arsenal transfer despite Liverpool interest

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has reportedly told his agent he wants a transfer to Arsenal this summer, according to football.london.
The report explains that the Gunners have not yet made contact over a move for the Mali international, but it seems the Emirates Stadium would be his preferred destination if he is to move this summer.
Bissouma looks like he’d be an ideal signing for Arsenal right now, with more quality needed in their midfield after a hugely disappointing season.
One imagines Bissouma could be a major upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, but it remains to be seen how realistic the deal is.
It’s worth noting Liverpool have also been linked with the talented 24-year-old by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…
Yves Bissouma is appreciated and he’s ‘one of the options’ in the Arsenal list as midfielder but NOT the first one. #AFC are also looking at different kind of players in this position. ?
Many clubs are interested in Bissouma – Liverpool too. The race is open. ? #AFC #LFC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021
The Reds have just bid farewell to Georginio Wijnaldum as he allowed his contract to run down, and Bissouma could be an ideal fit to take over in that role.
Still, it seems Bissouma would rather join Arsenal if he gets the choice, though it’s not clear why.
Liverpool would surely offer Bissouma more of a chance of success after all they’ve achieved under Jurgen Klopp, whereas Arsenal won’t even be playing in Europe next season.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Best place fh I’ve him not good enough for liverpool o
Liverpool hardly need him imho
It’s the usual bright lights of the capital of crime that draws them and their WAGs.
Bissouma chose arsenal coz of game time @ Liverpool its not clear that he will get first choice
arsenal they are reluctant to act fast to good place i don’t know why it is always so, just go for bisouma who is ready and available before other will grab him
I totally agree, it appears that Arsenal under Arteta are in slow motion. The fact that the kronke’s don’t seem to be speaking or spending out at a crucial time.
Both Edu and Arteta need to get a grip and not let good opportunities slip by especially when a player like Bissouma prefers to come to Arsenal who don’t have European football next season unlike Liverpool do.
Still, it seems Bissouma would rather join Arsenal if he gets the choice, though it’s not clear why
Do pay attention , its because he wants to play for the club he has supported all his life.
Shame we wont get him if the deal would in fact require a fee of more than 4 mars bars and a packet of salt n vinegar.we would even then try and lowball by a couple of mars bars
If he has choosen Arsenal then let him join his needed destination,
He supports the team let him join it. arsenal forever