Premier League star tells agent he wants Arsenal transfer despite Liverpool interest

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has reportedly told his agent he wants a transfer to Arsenal this summer, according to football.london.

The report explains that the Gunners have not yet made contact over a move for the Mali international, but it seems the Emirates Stadium would be his preferred destination if he is to move this summer.

Bissouma looks like he’d be an ideal signing for Arsenal right now, with more quality needed in their midfield after a hugely disappointing season.

One imagines Bissouma could be a major upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, but it remains to be seen how realistic the deal is.

It’s worth noting Liverpool have also been linked with the talented 24-year-old by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Yves Bissouma is appreciated and he’s ‘one of the options’ in the Arsenal list as midfielder but NOT the first one. #AFC are also looking at different kind of players in this position. ? Many clubs are interested in Bissouma – Liverpool too. The race is open. ? #AFC #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

The Reds have just bid farewell to Georginio Wijnaldum as he allowed his contract to run down, and Bissouma could be an ideal fit to take over in that role.

Still, it seems Bissouma would rather join Arsenal if he gets the choice, though it’s not clear why.

Liverpool would surely offer Bissouma more of a chance of success after all they’ve achieved under Jurgen Klopp, whereas Arsenal won’t even be playing in Europe next season.