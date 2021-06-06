Menu

Chelsea have edge over Manchester United in race for potential £55m transfer

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea and Manchester United are both being linked with a potential transfer swoop for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

However, it could be that the Blues are more likely to sign Coman for a variety of reasons.

MORE: Celebrity Chelsea fan punched in the face by Man City fans at CL final

According to Bild, as translated by the Daily Express, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s Bundesliga connections could put them in a good position, as well as the French contingent at the club.

The report adds that Chelsea could price Man Utd out of a deal, which is likely to cost around £55million, though it may also be that the Red Devils are prioritising a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho instead.

Chelsea would surely benefit from signing Coman as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Coman-in-action-for-Bayern-Munich

Kingsley Coman is being linked with Chelsea and Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News
Report claims Arsenal star has been kicked out of national team squad after training issue
“No one wanted to stand up and take the blame” – Arsenal legend gives damning verdict on new generation of players
Spain fretting over Busquets’ positive Covid test which could force withdrawal from Euro 2020

However, United would also do well to sign the France international to give them a bit more spark in attack after a disappointing season from the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

Both Chelsea and United need to strengthen this summer if they are to emerge as more serious title contenders next season, with Manchester City finding it all too easy this term.

More Stories Kingsley Coman

9 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Barra'u saleh idris says:
    June 6, 2021 at 11:39 am

    I enjoyed from this side

    Reply
  2. Emmanuel Oluwatobi says:
    June 6, 2021 at 11:53 am

    Chelsea should leave Ziyech because he will still on his best. But they try get Adama Traore also for the wing position.

    Reply
  3. Eileen Horniblow says:
    June 6, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Should have kept Romero. He was the best.

    Reply
  4. Lucas muax says:
    June 6, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Thomas tuchel , I want coman to come to chelsea please….

    Reply
    1. Anthony Waswa says:
      June 7, 2021 at 12:06 pm

      I dearly support you to land more machinecally players. Atleast two or more for each position. Thank u.

      Reply
  5. Madu nzube says:
    June 6, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    Yes chelsea should leave him he is one of the best let give him time

    Reply
  6. Oluwanasiru says:
    June 6, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    He will be a nice addition to the chelsea squard.

    Reply
  7. Usman says:
    June 6, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    Pls sign coman

    Reply
  8. Ewopet esekon says:
    June 7, 2021 at 5:01 am

    Dont allow Hudson Odoi to leave,Tammy as well Giroud should be given more regular that is all they need bt he might add either Kane or Haaland

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.