Chelsea have edge over Manchester United in race for potential £55m transfer

Chelsea and Manchester United are both being linked with a potential transfer swoop for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

However, it could be that the Blues are more likely to sign Coman for a variety of reasons.

According to Bild, as translated by the Daily Express, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s Bundesliga connections could put them in a good position, as well as the French contingent at the club.

The report adds that Chelsea could price Man Utd out of a deal, which is likely to cost around £55million, though it may also be that the Red Devils are prioritising a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho instead.

Chelsea would surely benefit from signing Coman as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

However, United would also do well to sign the France international to give them a bit more spark in attack after a disappointing season from the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

Both Chelsea and United need to strengthen this summer if they are to emerge as more serious title contenders next season, with Manchester City finding it all too easy this term.