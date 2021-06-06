Euro giants set to beat Liverpool to key target as they prepare to match €40m asking price

It was widely expected that Gini Wijnaldum would move on from Liverpool this summer earlier in the season, so it makes sense that multiple names would be linked as potential replacements.

Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul was one of the players who continued to be linked on a regular basis, and those rumours haven’t died down as HITC confirmed he was a target for Jurgen Klopp’s men and he wants to leave this summer.

The problem is always going to be meeting the asking price as Liverpool don’t seem to have a lot of money to throw around just now, and a report from Football-Italia has now indicated that a move to Atletico Madrid is more likely.

They confirm that Liverpool are one of the many teams who have shown an interest but they were hoping to take something off the €40m asking price, but Atleti are ready to blow them out the water by simply paying the fee.

He would be an interesting addition for a lot of teams as he’s played as a winger or as a number 10 in the past so the technical quality is obvious, but he’s been transformed into an all-action midfielder who can play in a deeper role.

Those qualities will also be appreciated by Diego Simeone so Atletico Madrid looks like a good landing spot, and it also looks like the most likely landing spot if they do agree to pay the fee.