Everton and West Ham in hunt for £25.7m rated Lazio attacker

Following manager Simone Inzaghi’s time at Lazio coming to an end, according to recent reports, the summer transfer window could also see attacker Joaquin Correa’s.

READ MORE: Questions need to be asked at Arsenal as starlet linked with a loan switch to Newcastle United next season

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via The Laziali), Lazio are preparing for bids within the region of £25.7m (€30m) for the 26-year-old attacker.

It has been reported that Premier League duo Everton and West Ham are both big admirers and could launch a significant bid in the coming weeks.

Lazio, a Rome-based club currently finds themselves on the lookout for a manager, with former Juventus FC boss Maurizio Sarri tipped to be next in line for the job.

Once the club has appointed their next boss, it’s likely there could be several key incoming and outgoings – one of those tipped to depart is now Correa.

Correa joined Lazio in 2018 and has made 117 appearances for the Italian club, in all competitions, directly contributing to a decent 48 goals, along the way.